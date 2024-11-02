LyondellBasell (
LyondellBasell (LYB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
LyondellBasell (LYB - Free Report) reported $10.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $1.88 for the same period compares to $2.46 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was -7.39%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>>
- Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $896 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $964.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.98 billion compared to the $3.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
- Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.25 billion versus -$1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change.
- Revenues- Refining: $2.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.9%.
- Revenues- Technology: $146 million versus $177.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change.
- Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.90 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $758 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $749.37 million.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $81 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.52 million.
- EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $19 million compared to the $38.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- EBITDA- Technology: $69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.17 million.
- EBITDA- Other: -$10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$6.75 million.
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.