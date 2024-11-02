We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $5.10, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.97%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.32, reflecting a 13.51% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.7 billion, indicating a 3.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.37 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.71% and +26.32%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, NIO Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
