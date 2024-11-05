Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Revvity (RVTY) Q3 Earnings

Revvity (RVTY - Free Report) reported $684.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +13.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revvity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Life Sciences: -3% versus 1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Organic revenue growth - Total: 2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics: 5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Life Sciences: $300.92 million compared to the $310.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics: $383.33 million versus $370.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
Shares of Revvity have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

