Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, PSEG (PEG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, PSEG (PEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.64 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion, representing a surprise of +6.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PSEG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric sales: 11,937 KWH versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,619.51 KWH.
  • Revenue- PSE&G: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$81 million compared to the -$84.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Power & Other: $584 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $392.04 million.
  • Operating Income- PSE&G: $582 million compared to the $599.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Power & Other: $59 million versus $25.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for PSEG here>>>

Shares of PSEG have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise