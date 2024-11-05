Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Landsea (LSEA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Landsea Homes (LSEA - Free Report) reported revenue of $338.47 million, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +193.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Landsea performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Homes delivered: 629 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 710.
  • Monthly Absorption Rates - Total: 2.5% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net New Home Orders: 626 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 764.
  • Backlog - Homes - Total: 691 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 791.
  • Average Selling Communities: 83 compared to the 87 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ASP (Average sales price): $518 compared to the $503.89 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Home sales: $325.61 million compared to the $334.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Lot sales and other: $12.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Landsea here>>>

Shares of Landsea have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise