Compared to Estimates, Zoetis (ZTS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was +8.22%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.35 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
- Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
- Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $541 million compared to the $545.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $1.02 billion compared to the $996.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.61 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
- Revenues- Livestock: $758 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $720.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $21 million versus $22.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $139 million versus $133.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $58 million compared to the $37.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Livestock - Swine: $131 million versus $131.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
- Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $391 million compared to the $388.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
Shares of Zoetis have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.