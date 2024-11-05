Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fidelity National (FIS) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.57 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +8.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Banking Solutions: $1.78 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Revenue- Corporate and Other: $61 million versus $54.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenue- Capital Market Solutions: $730 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $728.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
Shares of Fidelity National have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

