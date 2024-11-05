Back to top

New York Times (NYT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, New York Times Co. (NYT - Free Report) reported revenue of $640.18 million, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $640.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how New York Times performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Digital-only subscriptions: 10,470 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,520.
  • Print subscriptions: 620 versus 618 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Digital-only Subscribers- Bundle and multiproduct: 5.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.19 million.
  • Digital-only Subscribers - News-only: 2.11 million versus 2.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total subscriptions Digital & Print: 11,090 compared to the 11,138 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Digital-only subscription revenues: $322.20 million versus $320.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Digital: $81.56 million versus $80.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Print: $36.81 million compared to the $37.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $68.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $68.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Print subscription revenues: $131.13 million versus $132.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Revenue- Advertising: $118.37 million versus $118.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $453.33 million versus $453.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
Shares of New York Times have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

