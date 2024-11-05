Back to top

DigitalOcean (DOCN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $198.48 million, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +30.00%.

  • Net Dollar Retention Rate: 97% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.7%.
  • Total Customers: 638,000 versus 639,082 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPU): $102.51 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.08.
  • Annual Run-Rate Revenue (ARR): $798 million versus $796.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of DigitalOcean have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

