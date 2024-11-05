Back to top

Entegris (ENTG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Entegris (ENTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $807.69 million, down 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.73 million, representing a surprise of -2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Entegris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Microcontamination Control: $287 million versus $303.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Materials Solutions(MS): $346.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $350.70 million.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling: $182.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control: $96.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.80 million.
  • Adjusted Segment Profit- Materials Solutions(MS): $71.71 million versus $72.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling: $30.61 million compared to the $34.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Entegris have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

