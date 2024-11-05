Back to top

Integra (IART) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Integra LifeSciences (IART - Free Report) reported revenue of $380.83 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +5.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: -8.6% compared to the -8.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Total: $270.78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $260.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Total: $110.05 million compared to the $115.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Private Label: $29.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Instruments: $54.24 million compared to the $48.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Neurosurgery: $175.96 million compared to the $182.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Wound Reconstruction and Care: $80.46 million compared to the $88.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
Shares of Integra have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

