Compared to Estimates, Franklin Resources (BEN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.21 billion, up 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was -1.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Franklin Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Net Flows: $-31.5 billion versus $-21.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Fixed income: $556.4 billion versus $568.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset: $176.2 billion compared to the $176.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets Under Management - Equity: $632.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $614.05 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,678.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,687.32 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Alternative: $249.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $259.15 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Cash Management: $64 billion versus $69.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EOP Net Flows - Alternatives: $-1 billion compared to the $-0.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $10 million compared to the $11.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Investment management fees: $1.77 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees: $67 million compared to the $63.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees: $368 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $353.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Franklin Resources here>>>

Shares of Franklin Resources have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

