Fox (FOXA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Fox (FOXA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.56 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion, representing a surprise of +5.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Revenues by Component- Advertising: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
- Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Television: $1.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
- Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations: $14 million compared to the $40.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65% year over year.
- Revenues by Component- Other: $392 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $261.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.8%.
- Revenues- Television- Other: $139 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
- Revenues- Television- Affiliate fee: $806 million versus $793.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
- Revenues- Television- Advertising: $1.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $971.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising: $321 million versus $300.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Affiliate fee: $1.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Other: $239 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $95.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +159.8%.
Shares of Fox have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.