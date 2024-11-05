Back to top

Mobileye Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Guidance Revised

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. However, earnings were lower than 22 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $486 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482 million. However, the metric was down 8% year over year. This was primarily due to a 9% reduction in EyeQ volumes. The decrease stemmed from lower volumes shipped to China OEMs and a decline in overall global vehicle production.

In the third quarter, Mobileye’s gross margin decreased 3 percentage points year over year. The decline was mainly due to costs related to amortization of intangible assets, a lower revenue base and higher EyeQ-related costs per unit. Also, the adjusted gross margin declined 1 percentage point year over year due to higher EyeQ-related costs per unit.

Adjusted operating margin declined to 18 percentage points year over year. The decrease was attributed to higher operating expenses on a lower revenue base.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.29 billion as of Sept. 28, 2024, compared to $1.21 million as of Dec. 30, 2023. Operating cash flow for the nine months (ended Sept. 28, 2024) was $196 million. Capex was $68 million during the same time frame.

Mobileye has updated its sales and profit guidance for the full-year 2024. Mobileye now estimates revenues in the range of $1.62-$1.66 billion compared to $1.60-$1.68 billion guided earlier. It expects operating loss in the band of $3,237-$3,264 million, wider than the prior guided range of $531-$580 million. Adjusted operating income is estimated in the band of $163-$190 million, down from $152-$201 million guided earlier.

