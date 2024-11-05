We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sezzle Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Sezzle Inc. (SEZL - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after market close.
SEZL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2024 by more than 100%.
Sezzle’s Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $52.6 million, suggesting a 28.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Top-line growth is likely to have benefited from healthy growth in consumer purchase frequency and a rise in subscriber count because of the launch of Sezzle Anywhere.
We expect the lifetime value of SEZL’s customers to have increased on the back of the launch of the company’s premium and anywhere subscription products. We believe that the launch of a product marketplace and payment streets are likely to have augmented customer experience, leading to an increment in consumer lifetime values.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is anticipated to have been driven by strong margins.
What Our Model Says About SEZL
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sezzle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
SEZL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.
