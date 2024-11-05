Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG Quick Quote PEG - Free Report) , or PSEG, reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 1.1%. However, earnings improved 5.9% from the prior-year reported figure. . See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news
Public Service Enterprise Group Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG - Free Report) , or PSEG, reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 1.1%. However, earnings improved 5.9% from the prior-year reported figure.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 compared with 27 cents in the corresponding period of 2023.
The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to higher operating revenues as well as operating income.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues in the third quarter totaled $2.64 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion by 6.6%. The top line also increased 7.6% from the year-ago figure.
Sales Volume
Electric sales volumes totaled 11,937 million kilowatt-hours, which improved 2% year over year. On the other hand, gas sales volumes declined 8% to 436 million therms.
Under electric sales, residential sales volumes totaled 4,635 million kilowatt-hours, up 3% from the prior-year figure. Its commercial and industrial sales volumes accounted for 7,231 million kilowatt-hours, registering a year-over-year improvement of 1%.
Other sales amounted to 71 million kilowatt-hours, which came in 1% lower than the year-ago recorded numbers.
Total gas sales witnessed a year-over-year decrease of 5% in firm sales volumes. Non-firm gas sales volumes dropped 11%.
Highlights of the Release
The operating income totaled $641 million in the third quarter compared with $551 million in the year-ago period. This indicated a year-over-year improvement of 16.3%.
Total operating expenses were $2.00 billion, up 5% from the year-ago reported actuals.
Interest expenses amounted to $227 million, which increased 22.7% year over year.
Segmental Performance
PSE&G: This segment’s net income totaled $379 million, down from $401 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023.
PSEG Power & Other: Adjusted operating income for this unit amounted to $69 million compared with $22 million in the prior-year quarter.
Financial Update
The long-term debt (including the current portion of the long-term debt) as of Sept. 30, 2024 was $21.36 billion compared with $19.28 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
PSEG generated $1.77 billion worth of cash from operations during the first nine months of 2024 compared with $3.10 billion in the prior-year period.
2024 Guidance
PEG narrowed its full-year guidance. It currently expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.64-$3.68 per share compared with the earlier guidance of $3.60-$3.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.67 per share, just above the midpoint of the company’s newly guided range.
Zacks Rank
PEG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 by 8.6%. The bottom line also increased 9.4% from $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.
EIX's operating revenues totaled $5.20 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion by 9.4%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago figure of $4.70 billion.
FirstEnergy (FE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 6.6%. The bottom line decreased 3.4% from the year-ago figure of 88 cents.
FE’s operating revenues totaled $3.73 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion by 6.4%. The top line, however, increased 6.9% from $3.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also deteriorated 22.5% from the year-ago figure.
CNP’s revenues totaled $1.86 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion by 1.2%. The top line also decreased 0.2% from the year-ago figure.