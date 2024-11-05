For the quarter ended September 2024, Hologic (
Hologic (HOLX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $987.9 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $979.28 million, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- GYN Surgical: $156.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $319.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $302.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $7.50 million versus $6.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $293.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $298.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $443.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $429.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
- Revenue- Skeletal Health: $12.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal: $116.50 million versus $119.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
- Revenue- Total Breast Health: $375.50 million compared to the $374.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $82.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.
- Revenues- Service and other revenue: $200.10 million compared to the $188.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Product Sales: $787.80 million versus $790.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
Shares of Hologic have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.