Compared to Estimates, Realty Income Corp. (O) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, up 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Realty Income Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable): $1.27 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
  • Revenue- Other: $59.76 million compared to the $52.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +97.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.30 versus $0.37 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

