Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BRC INC (BRCC) Q3 Earnings

BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) reported $98.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BRC INC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Wholesale: $63.66 million versus $60.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Outpost: $5.51 million versus $4.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Direct to Consumer: $29.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28 million.
Shares of BRC INC have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

