Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Celanese (CE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.65 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.44, compared to $2.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Acetyl Chain: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations: -$23 million versus -$21.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials: $1.48 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain: $339 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $369.92 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Other Activities: -$43 million compared to the -$69.77 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $348 million versus $381.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Celanese here>>>

Shares of Celanese have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Celanese Corporation (CE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise