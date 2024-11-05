Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sensata (ST) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Sensata (ST - Free Report) reported revenue of $982.83 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $984.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sensata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Performance Sensing: $659.65 million compared to the $688.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions: $274.39 million versus $256.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Net revenue- Other: $48.79 million compared to the $41.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Sensing: $161.90 million compared to the $175.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment profit- Corporate and other: $12.07 million compared to the -$70.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions: $80.97 million versus $77.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sensata here>>>

Shares of Sensata have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise