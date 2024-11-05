Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Intapp (INTA - Free Report) reported $118.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.85 million, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +61.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $417.20 million compared to the $419.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR): $309.10 million versus $311.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of Clients: 2,600 versus 2,593 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $13.44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
  • Gross Profit- Professional services: -$1.43 million versus -$2.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Intapp have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

