Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Eversource (ES) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.06 billion, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eversource performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Income- Electric Distribution: $203.50 million compared to the $299.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Electric Transmission: $174.90 million compared to the $284 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Natural Gas Distribution: -$30.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$24.58 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Eversource here>>>

Shares of Eversource have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eversource Energy (ES) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise