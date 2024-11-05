Back to top

Huntsman (HUN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Volume - Polyurethanes: 5% versus 6.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes: -1% versus -3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total - Polyurethanes: 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Sales Volume - Performance Products: 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Performance Products: -3% compared to the -5.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Exchange Rate - Advanced Materials: -1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Volume - Advanced Materials: 5% versus 16.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials: -7% versus -5.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Polyurethanes: $1 billion versus $983.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenues- Advanced Materials: $261 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $286.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenues- Performance Products: $280 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $282.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$4 million compared to the -$7.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.
Shares of Huntsman have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

