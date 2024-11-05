We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) closed at $6.15, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.82% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 66.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.81 million, down 9.99% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $29.07 million, which would represent changes of -55.84% and -23.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VirTra, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VirTra, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.12. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.12.
The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.