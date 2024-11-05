We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) ending at $8.35, denoting a -0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.
The the stock of touch-based technology company has fallen by 5.32% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Immersion in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Immersion is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 87.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.13 million, indicating a 6.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $116.8 million, which would represent changes of +88.46% and +244.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Immersion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Immersion boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Immersion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.45.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.