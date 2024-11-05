Back to top

Compared to Estimates, 8x8 (EGHT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

8x8 (EGHT - Free Report) reported $181 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how 8x8 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service: $175.08 million compared to the $172.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $5.92 million compared to the $5.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP other revenue margin: -$1.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$1.48 million.
  • Non-GAAP service revenue margin: $128.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.68 million.
Shares of 8x8 have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

