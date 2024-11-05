Back to top

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.67 million, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Postal Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $18.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.
  • Revenues- Fee and other: $0.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34%.
  • Net Income (loss) per share- Diluted: $0.03 compared to the $0.03 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Postal Realty Trust have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

