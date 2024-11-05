Back to top

Regal Rexnord (RRX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Regal Rexnord (RRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.48 billion, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.49, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regal Rexnord performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Automation & Motion Control (AMC): $401.60 million compared to the $419.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS): $644.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $653.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Revenues- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES): $431.60 million compared to the $456.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS): $172.70 million compared to the $169.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Automation & Motion Control (AMC): $87.50 million versus $99.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES): $76.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.10 million.
Shares of Regal Rexnord have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

