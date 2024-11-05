Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Inspire (INSP) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) reported revenue of $203.19 million, up 32.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to -$0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.65 million, representing a surprise of +2.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Inspire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New U.S. Medical Centers: 66 compared to the 53 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total U.S. Medical Centers: 1,371 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,369.
  • New U.S. sales territories: 13 compared to the 13 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total U.S. sales territories: 323 compared to the 323 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $195.83 million versus $191.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.8% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- All other countries: $7.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
Shares of Inspire have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

