Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Douglas Emmett (DEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $250.75 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +4.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Douglas Emmett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Rental revenues: $44.09 million versus $42.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Revenues- Total multifamily revenues: $48.09 million compared to the $45.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total office revenues: $202.66 million versus $202.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Douglas Emmett here>>>

Shares of Douglas Emmett have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise