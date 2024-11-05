Back to top

NETSTREIT (NTST) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

NETSTREIT (NTST - Free Report) reported $41.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.1 million, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NETSTREIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income on loans receivable: $3.27 million versus $2.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue (including reimbursable): $38.17 million versus $38.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of NETSTREIT have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

