Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE - Free Report) reported $378.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377.56 million, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Apple Hospitality REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Room: $346.06 million versus $344.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $16.94 million compared to the $18.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $15.84 million compared to the $14.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.23 compared to the $0.25 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

