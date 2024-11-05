Back to top

Fabrinet (FN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) reported revenue of $804.23 million, up 17.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.39, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770.28 million, representing a surprise of +4.41%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fabrinet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Optical communications- Datacom: $328.90 million compared to the $323.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Optical communications- Telecom: $297.40 million compared to the $286.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Automotive: $102.70 million compared to the $89.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications: $177.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Others: $39.80 million versus $37.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Optical communications: $626.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $610.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Industrial laser: $35.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.15 million.
Shares of Fabrinet have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

