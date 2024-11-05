Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) reported $13.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.69 million, representing a surprise of +6.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aquestive Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacture and supply revenue: $10.67 million versus $10.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Revenues- License and royalty revenue: $2.16 million compared to the $1.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +96% year over year.
  • Revenues- Co-development and research fees: $0.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

