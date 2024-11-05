Back to top

Marqeta (MQ) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Marqeta (MQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $127.97 million, up 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.64 million, representing a surprise of +0.26%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marqeta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Processing Volume (TPV): $73.90 billion versus $73.76 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Total platform services, net: $121.80 million versus $122.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other services: $6.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.3%.
Shares of Marqeta have returned +20.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

