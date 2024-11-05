Back to top

Vimeo (VMEO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) reported $104.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.48 million, representing a surprise of +5.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vimeo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARPU - Self-Serve & Add-Ons: $209 compared to the $203.40 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ARPU - Other: $1,082 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,006.04.
  • ARPU - Vimeo Enterprise: $23,043 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21,174.44.
  • Revenue- Other: $15.03 million compared to the $13.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Vimeo Enterprise: $21.68 million compared to the $20.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Self-Serve & Add-Ons: $67.86 million versus $65.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
Shares of Vimeo have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

