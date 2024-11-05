Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings

Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported $215.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.4%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -20.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $270.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was -43.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aspen Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance: $90.69 million compared to the $90.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services and other: $23.53 million versus $16.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- License and solutions: $101.66 million compared to the $164.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.6% year over year.
Shares of Aspen Technology have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

