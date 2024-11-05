See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund K(FKMCX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. FKMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 12.71% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund A(JIGAX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 18.86% over the last five years, JIGAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Permanent Portfolio Permanent I(PRPFX - Free Report) : 0.82% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. PRPFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five-year annual return of 11.6%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.