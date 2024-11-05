We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Workiva (WK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva (WK - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 135.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $182.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Workiva metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support' should arrive at $167.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional Services' will reach $15.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP)' will reach $140.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Workiva have demonstrated returns of +5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>