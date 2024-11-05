We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Fastly (FSLY) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $131.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fastly metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Non-enterprise customers' stands at $11.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Enterprise customers' will likely reach $126.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Customer Count' of 3,347. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,102 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Fastly have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FSLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.