What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.34 billion, up 59.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 18.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Six Flags Entertainment Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Admissions' will reach $673.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +61.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' stands at $190.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' of $490.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +74.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Attendance' will reach 20.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.43 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation here>>>
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares have witnessed a change of +6.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), FUN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.