Unveiling DoubleVerify (DV) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $168.95 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DoubleVerify metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by customer type- Measurement' reaching $61.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.5% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer' at $13.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by customer type- Activation' of $93.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of DoubleVerify have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DV is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>