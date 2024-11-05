We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Scotts (SMG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $1.94 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 30%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $392.95 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Scotts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S.Consumer' of $292.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +45.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Hawthorne' will reach $80.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $22.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Scotts have experienced a change of +8.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.