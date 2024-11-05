Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.19 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.18, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronics & Industrial: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: $259 million versus $257.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Water & Protection: $1.38 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial: $467 million versus $454.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate & Other: $26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.50 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection: $364 million versus $346.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for DuPont de Nemours here>>>

Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise