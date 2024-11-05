Henry Schein (
Henry Schein (HSIC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion, representing a surprise of -2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental Merchandise: $823 million compared to the $838.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental Equipment: $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.01 million.
- Geographic Revenue- International- Dental Merchandise: $601 million compared to the $618.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- International- Dental Equipment: $162 million compared to the $155.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- International- Health Care Distribution: $788 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $800.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
- Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Global: $2.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global: $1.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global: $1.10 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
- Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global: $221 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $223.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental Equipment- Global: $428 million compared to the $426.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental Merchandise- Global: $1.42 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion.
Shares of Henry Schein have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.