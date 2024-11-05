We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GlobalFoundries (GFS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS - Free Report) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how GlobalFoundries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Wafer shipment volume: 549 compared to the 534 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net revenue- Type of goods and services- Wafer fabrication: $1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion.
- Net revenue by End Market- Smart Mobile Devices: $868 million compared to the $796.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net revenue by End Market- Non wafer revenue and other: $174 million compared to the $186.61 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net revenue by End Market- Home and Industrial IoT: $308 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $301.15 million.
- Net revenue by End Market- Automotive: $256 million compared to the $290.94 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net revenue by End Market- Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter: $133 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.10 million.
Shares of GlobalFoundries have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.