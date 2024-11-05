Emerson Electric (EMR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Emerson Electric (
EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.62 billion, up 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +0.68%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Software and Control- AspenTech: $215 million compared to the $256.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total: $3.28 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Net Sales- Software and Control- Control Systems & Software: $780 million versus $761.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control: $1.17 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical: $1.12 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation: $643 million compared to the $637.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity: $352 million versus $344.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Net Sales- Software And Control- Total: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.7% year over year. Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement: $360 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $366.48 million. Net Sales- Eliminations: -$17 million versus -$44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change. EBIT- Software and Control- AspenTech: -$79 million versus -$36.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Final Control: $271 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.35 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Emerson Electric (EMR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.62 billion, up 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +0.68%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Emerson Electric here>>>
- Net Sales- Software and Control- AspenTech: $215 million compared to the $256.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total: $3.28 billion versus $3.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
- Net Sales- Software and Control- Control Systems & Software: $780 million versus $761.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
- Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control: $1.17 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
- Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical: $1.12 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
- Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation: $643 million compared to the $637.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity: $352 million versus $344.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
- Net Sales- Software And Control- Total: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement: $360 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $366.48 million.
- Net Sales- Eliminations: -$17 million versus -$44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.
- EBIT- Software and Control- AspenTech: -$79 million versus -$36.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Final Control: $271 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.35 million.
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.