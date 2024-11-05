Broadridge Financial (BR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Broadridge Financial Solutions (
BR Quick Quote BR - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Broadridge Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Revenues- Global Technology and Operations: $407.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $411.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Mutual funds: $41.90 million versus $36.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Event-driven revenues: $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.5%. Investor Communication Solutions- Distribution revenues: $459.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $500.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Data-driven fund solutions: $108 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Issuer: $30.90 million versus $30.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Customer communications: $164.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $164.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Capital markets: $261 million compared to the $261.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Wealth and investment management: $146.20 million compared to the $149.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Revenues by Type- Recurring revenues: $900.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $906.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Equity and other: $21.10 million compared to the $37.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -48.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Broadridge Financial here>>>
Shares of Broadridge Financial have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
