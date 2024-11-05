Compared to Estimates, Apollo Global Management (APO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Apollo Global Management Inc. (
APO Quick Quote APO - Free Report) reported $926 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $891.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +4.02%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Assets Under Management: $733 billion compared to the $724.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees: $518 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $696.41 million. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net: $159 million versus $153.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee: $57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.75 million. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings: $531 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $515.15 million. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income: $2.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.72 billion. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income: $78 million versus $72.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees: $27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.57 million. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings: $856 million compared to the $762.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees: $331 million compared to the $246.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income: $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.83 million. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income: $236 million compared to the $214.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Global Management here>>>
Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Apollo Global Management (APO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO - Free Report) reported $926 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $891.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +4.02%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Global Management here>>>
- Total Assets Under Management: $733 billion compared to the $724.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees: $518 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $696.41 million.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net: $159 million versus $153.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee: $57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.75 million.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings: $531 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $515.15 million.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income: $2.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.72 billion.
- Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income: $78 million versus $72.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees: $27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.57 million.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings: $856 million compared to the $762.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees: $331 million compared to the $246.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income: $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.83 million.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income: $236 million compared to the $214.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.